Australian consultant awarded the prestigious Global Diaspora Writer of the Year award

LONDON: Dr. Tasawar Aslam Bhutta, a distinguished thought leader, licensed pilot, bestselling author, and renowned cancer surgeon from Australia, has been honoured with the exclusive Global Diaspora Writer of the Year Award 2024. This prestigious award recognises Dr. Bhutta’s exceptional contributions to literature and his influential role in bridging cultural divides through his multifaceted career.

Born in Sargodha, Pakistan, Dr. Bhutta’s journey is a testament to his diverse talents and relentless pursuit of excellence. A graduate of Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad, where he served as General Secretary of the student union and editor of the college magazine *Pawaz*, Dr. Bhutta’s academic and professional journey is marked by leadership and innovation. His extensive medical credentials include a Master’s in Surgery from the University of Zambia, Fellowships with both the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, and a Master’s in Skin Cancer Surgery from Australia. Additionally, his passion for aviation led him to earn a Private Pilot License.

Beyond his medical and aviation achievements, Dr. Bhutta is a celebrated author and scholar of ‘Iqbaliat’. His debut book, ‘Zuban-e-Yaar-Man-Turkey’, published in 2024, quickly became a bestseller at the Lahore Book Fair and is lauded as one of the most influential Urdu books of the year. As Executive Vice President of the Diaspora Institute, a London-based think tank, Dr. Bhutta continues to shape thought leadership on a global scale.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Bhutta reflected on his diverse career path: “This recognition is a testament to the diverse paths my life has taken—from the streets of Sargodha to the halls of Punjab Medical College, where I first discovered my passion for leadership and literature. My journey in medicine, from becoming a surgeon to specialising in skin cancer, has been incredibly rewarding.”

He further expressed the significance of his literary work: “My book, ‘Zuban-e-Yaar-Man-Turkey’, has been an especially meaningful milestone, reflecting my deep connection to our roots in Turkish culture and history. The overwhelming response it received has been humbling, and I’m grateful to everyone who embraced it.”

Dr. Bhutta concluded with a message of unity and progress: “As the Executive Vice President of the Diaspora Institute from Australia, I’ve had the privilege of addressing the challenges our communities face across the globe. This award symbolises the strength of our shared experiences as immigrants and the power of our voices in shaping the future.”

The Global Diaspora Writer of the Year Award recognises outstanding contributions to literature by authors who have made significant impacts in bridging cultural divides and promoting understanding through their work. The award celebrates the achievements of writers who have excelled in their fields and contributed to the global literary landscape.

Dr. Tasawar Bhutta has also been included in the Power100 list of the most significant Pakistan origin professionals recognised globally for their impact, expertise and contributions.