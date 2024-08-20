‘Bring it on’: Ex-president Alvi says not scared of Article 6

Former President Arif Alvi distanced himself from the controversies surrounding former army chief Qamar Bajwa, advising that questions regarding former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s potential court-martial should be directed to ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists at Islamabad High Court, Alvi addressed a flurry of allegations that had been levelled against another senior military figure, General Faiz, during his tenure. Alvi, who served as president, stated, “A lot happened under my notice; what happens next will hopefully be for the better.” He refused to speculate on Bajwa’s legal troubles, suggesting that Imran Khan would be better placed to comment on such matters.

The former president also responded to the possibility of being charged under the Constitution’s Article 6, stating that if authorities wish to proceed, they are welcome to try, and he will also get his chance to defend himself. Alvi was questioned about the dissolution of the National Assembly and the growing calls to invoke Article 6 against him.

He remarked that if they wish to apply Article 6, they should go ahead and fulfil their desire. Alvi added, “They have already initiated 1,500 cases; they can add another. They can try, and I’ll also get an opportunity.”

Alvi further addressed comments made by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who mentioned him by name concerning the inability to set an election date within 90 days. Alvi noted that he has often spoken about Qazi Faez Isa, adding that Isa should consider his statements equally important. When asked whether he was ready to face action under Article 6, Alvi firmly stated, “I am alive and will remain in Pakistan. What is Article 6? A matter of life and death? I am here.”