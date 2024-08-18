Gwadar Free Zone inks agreement with Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone

In a fresh strategic move, Gwadar Free Zone (GFZ) has inked a comprehensive economic agreement with Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone (XPFTZ) to build a new pattern of interactive development for logistic, trade, and commercial growth under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Gwadar Free Zone signed the economic pact and forwarded it to the administration of Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone for needful action, Gwadar Port Authority official told Gwadar Pro. China Industry Overseas Development Association is also part of the agreement to expedite coordinated development of the two regions, he added. “It has been agreed by the contracting parties to jointly promote the economic development of the two trade zones.