Rich nations carbon emissions’ hidden price paid by vulnerable countries

Despite lofty pledges to curb carbon emissions and combat climate change, developed nations have largely fallen short of their commitments. This failure has intensified climate catastrophes in vulnerable countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Madagascar, laying bare the harsh reality of how broken promises from the world’s wealthiest nations are devastating the world’s most at-risk populations.

The Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries marked a significant turning point with economic growth and technological advancement. However, it also led to a surge in carbon emissions due to the widespread use of coal and fossil fuels. This period set the stage for the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, leading to global warming and environmental consequences. According to ?Nature Reviews Earth & Environment,? global CO2 emissions for 2022 increased by 1.5% relative to 2021 and by 2.0% relative to 2019, reaching 36.1 GT CO2. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global energy-related CO2 emissions grew by 1.1% in 2023, hitting a record high of 37.4 billion tonnes, an increase of 490 MT from 2022. Coal emissions accounted for more than 65% of this rise. Major CO2 emitters include China, the EU, India, Japan, and the United States.

The emissions from these countries significantly impact third-world nations, often feeding environmental and economic challenges. For instance, the adverse effects on low-income communities, especially in terms of health and economic stability, are substantial.

In recent years, vulnerable countries have endured severe climate catastrophes intensified by carbon emissions from industrialized nations, resulting in widespread devastation. In July 2023, Cyclone Batsirai struck Madagascar, causing extensive flooding, destruction of homes, and loss of livelihoods. Earlier, in May 2023, record monsoon rains led to severe flooding in Bangladesh, displacing millions and damaging infrastructure and agriculture.

Similarly, in September 2022, unprecedented monsoon flooding in Pakistan affected over 33 million people, destroying crops and causing a humanitarian crisis. These events underscore how climate change, driven by emissions from richer countries, worsens economic and social issues in poorer nations. In Madagascar, Cyclone Batsirai also damaged healthcare and education infrastructure, exacerbating social inequalities. Frequent typhoons in the Philippines have disrupted daily life and education, forcing many into temporary shelters. These impacts highlight the urgent need for developed nations to address their carbon emissions and support adaptation efforts in these vulnerable regions.

Professor Sanabil Sibtain of Bahria University, an expert in Global Governance and Development, talking to APP highlighted the China Unified Carbon Market launched on July 16, 2021, which aims to help China meet its carbon reduction targets. India pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2070 at COP 26 in Glasgow. COP27 faced challenges where many countries prioritized energy security over aggressive emission reduction targets.

Professor Sibtain also discussed the Clean Energy House Programme introduced by the Pakistan government in 2018, designed to enhance environmental quality, green spaces, and carbon footprint awareness. Climate Justice events link climate crises to social, racial, and environmental issues, such as the disproportionate effects on low-income and BIPOC communities in California?s Bay Area Oil Corridor, underscoring the need for equitable solutions. To tackle climate issues, various international agreements have been established.

Some major initiatives to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions are the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed at limiting global warming to 2?C above pre-industrial levels. Pakistan, a signatory, also follows the Kyoto Protocol?s binding emission reduction targets. The UN promotes climate action through the Conference of Parties (COP) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), focusing on global sustainability and evaluating the responsibilities of developed nations.

Several developed nations, such as the United States, the European Union, and Australia, committed to reducing carbon emissions and investing in climate change prevention through agreements like the Paris Agreement. However, many of these countries have not upheld their promises, resulting in severe repercussions for developing and vulnerable nations. It is crucial for these wealthy nations to awaken to their responsibilities and take immediate, actionable visible measures to support those most affected, ensuring that their commitments translate into meaningful change.