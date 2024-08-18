Majestic journey of Babusar Pass adds colors to Independence Day celebrations

Abdul Hadi, an eight-grade student, was overwhelmed by the grandeur of Pakistan’s mesmerizing beauty as he travelled to the famous Babsar pass on the eve of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Accompanied by his parents, Hadi’s dream of visiting Babusar top connecting Upper Kaghan Manshera with Chilas Gilgit Balistan over an altitude of 13,691 feet above the sea level with national flag hoisting high–came true after witnessing its picturesque waterfalls, serene lakes and melodious chirping of birds in lush green valleys of its routes starting from Naran-Kaghan and Babusar Top, making his joy doubled.

“I have waited eagerly for this joyful day as my father, a government servant, has promised me for this memorable visit on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day for which a big thank you to my sweet papa for fulfilling my childhood dream today,” said Abdul Hadi while enjoying soft drinks that were kept chilled in huge glacier at Babsar top where national flag is hoisting on all government buildings, houses and shops amid Jashin e Azadi’s magic.

Narrating story of the captivating journey, Abdul Hadi, a resident of Peshawar explained the stunning beauty of these waterfalls emanating after melting of small and large glaciers on the Snowclad Mountains such as Malika Parbath of Hamalaya, Saiful Malook, Ansu and Lalusar lakes taking tourists into lap of serenity.

The river Kunhar’s gushing water and trout fish besides glaciers’ water and Sowani waterfall enroute to Upper Naran add additional charm to the captivating journey.

The roadside’s small shops at Bhattal town offer ‘Palosa and Ber’ honey to travelers as gift along with woolen Chaddar and other garments.

Noor Khan, a honey seller told APP that these special honeys are also being exported to GULF due to its purity, adding these products were mostly brought from Karak and Lachi Kohat, a home of Palosa and Ber honey in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as special offer. However, the unplanned construction of houses on roadsides, fast glaciers’ melting and poor communications made negative effects on the region’s beauty.

Hadi’s father Waheed Khan said their Naran-Babusar’s journey began from Naran, a popular tourist town in Kaghan Valley where they enjoyed Chappli Kabab along with Peshawar Polao before proceeding to the famous Saiful Malook Lake known for fairytales of the Persian Princes Saiful Malook and fairyprinces Badri Jamala.

There are many passes in Pakistan including Bolan Pass, Khyber Pass, Lowari Pass, Malakanad pass and Broghail pass but the beauty of Babusar carried a unique charm and distinction for visitors.

Hired a jeep on Rs10,000 from Naran-Babusar trip, Waheed said after enjoying free boating and brown trout at Saiful Malook lake amid waterfall emanating from Malika Parpath’s snow covered mountains, our next destination was Ansu lake located about six kilometers north east of Saiful Malook with climbing road steadily, he told APP and added that Sooch waterfall’s cold water was the most frequented site of tourists.

The route is characterized by its scenic beauty, featuring rivers, dense forests, meadows and unexplored waterfalls. The ascent is gradual but noticeable, offering spectacular views of the surrounding snow-clad peaks and valleys on the way to Babusar top.

The tourist’s family enjoy Lulusar, a glacial lake located at an altitude of about 3,410 meters (11,190 feet) and its azure waters in the backdrop of snow-capped peaks make it a picturesque stop.

The final stretch to Babusar Top was a thrilling drive, with hairpin bends and steep ascents. The pass itself provides panoramic views of the Himalayas and Karakoram ranges, and the valleys in its surroundings especially of Azad Kashmir.

Ms Dervla Murphy, an Arish Adventure Cyclist and Author wrote in her book ‘two wheels over nine glaciers’ while visiting Babusar top on bicycle in 1960 revealed about her memorable journey from Naran-Babusar-Gilgit. She was highly impressed of the hospitality of its residents and the region’s mesmerizing natural beauty, lush green Mountains and serene lakes.

The road to Babusar top in some areas is very challenging especially for new drivers due to fall of glaciers and waterfalls besides deliapidated conditions. The climate change’s damages could be easily seen in the region as evidence of glaciers fast melting.

Omair Khattak, General Manager Investment, KP Tourism Authority said Babusar pass would be linked with Ganool Manshera integrated tourism zone which would be constructed with the assistance of the World Bank. ITZ Ghanool Mansehra would be established on 59.6 acres, ITZ Mankiyal Swat on 29.5 acres, ITZ Madaklasht on 540 Kanal and ITZ Thandyani on 640 Kanal of land respectively.

As a pilot project, ITZ Ghanool with a proposed cost of Rs5.5 billion and Mankiyal with an estimated cost of Rs2.9 billion to be developed first to promote sustainable tourism. The rules and regulations for Mankiyal and Ghanool ITZs have been prepared that would be completed on the patterns of ITZs of Malaysia and Indonesia.

These ITZs are expected to create 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and USD 2.8 billion investment.

The captivating journey to Babusar Top is not only a drive but an adventure with clouds hovering around with chances of rainfalls any time as the visitors travel through some of Pakistan’s most stunning mountains sceneries, providing a memorable experience for nature and mountain sports enthusiasts.