Terrorist killed in Gujranwala firefight with CTD personnel

A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire between Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel and terrorists in Aimanabad area of Gujranwala on Saturday. According to a CTD spokesperson, three terrorists managed to escape from the spot after the shootout.

Weapons, safety fuses, explosives, cartridges and explosives were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist, spokesperson said.

Help is being sought from NADRA to identify the slain terrorist, said CTD spokesperson.

Terrorists of the banned organization were planning terror attacks at key locations, spokesperson said.

A case has been registered in the incident and search operation is on to find the escaped terrorists and CTD conducted a raid to make an arrest on a tip-off, said spokesperson. CTD officials said Counter-Terrorism Department is taking all possible steps for safe Punjab.