Shahrukh Khan breaks silence on four-year acting hiatus

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan reveals the reason behind not doing any full-length film in over four years, after ‘Zero.’

In a new interview with a foreign-based magazine, after being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on his years-long acting hiatus after Aanand L Rai’s dramedy ‘Zero’, before he made a smashing three-film comeback last year, with ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

SRK revealed that he was supposed to start a film ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’, a biopic by director Mahesh Mathai, a month after the release of ‘Zero’, but backed out of the project at the eleventh hour, because he had lost his passion for acting.

“I called the producer and I said to him that I don’t want to work for a year,” revealed the ‘Don’ star.

“He said, ‘It’s not possible. You don’t sit without working for even a minute. So you don’t like the film, say no, don’t say you’re not working for a year’. And a year and a half later, he did call and he said, ‘I was really surprised you actually are not working’,” he recalled. “So I just didn’t want to work. I just didn’t want to act. I didn’t feel like acting.”

“Because for me, acting is genuinely very, very organic. I’ve always maintained that the day I don’t feel like getting up in the morning and conquering the shoot, I don’t want to work. It wasn’t the failure of the films, to be honest,” concluded Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is currently gearing up to begin filming for his next project, Sujoy Ghosh’s’King’. SRK’s daughter Suhana and actor Abhishek Bachchan have pivotal roles in the action-packed thriller.