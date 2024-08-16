Fake Awards, Genuine Achievements?

“Success is not the result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire.” – Arnold H Glasow.

During a routine walk to fetch milk from a nearby village, my phone buzzed with a message from a well-known Delhi author. The claim? Pay for features and awards, and get displayed on esteemed national and international websites and magazines. I had received countless such messages – blatant spam – offering recognition in exchange for a hefty sum.

Curiosity piqued, I inspected their Instagram page, touted as being of international repute. To my surprise, it had fewer than a hundred followers and was recently created. While a page’s followers do not define its legitimacy, this raised suspicions. Each time I encountered such emails, I fact-checked on Google, only to find they were scams. So, who falls prey to these fake awards? It is a racket exploiting gullible individuals, with a focus on Kashmiris, perhaps assuming they are more susceptible to deception.

Thousands of social media pages on Facebook and Instagram target various individuals – public figures, authors, models, artists, and anyone with an online presence. They harvest email addresses and phone numbers to benefit from them. This racket now extends to individuals outside India, attempting to feign international credibility. The harsh truth is that these entities lack any credibility, masquerading as legitimate literary organizations when, in fact, they are email spammers seeking to deceive.

Unfortunately, they often get away with it. You may have come across individuals on social media, excitedly sharing their awards from these organisations, seemingly unaware that they have simply purchased a trophy. These awards are bought, not earned; merit plays no part in the process. The victims are often ignorant, succumbing to the allure of fame and recognition, which only serves to massage their ego and elevate their status within their circles. Yet, it is hard to believe they don’t secretly know that genuine awards can’t be bought. They are merely feeding their egos by displaying these purchased accolades as if they hold value.

The most striking aspect, or a rather farcical element, is that these awards are often given in entirely unrelated fields – human rights organisations doling out literary awards, for instance. This reminds me of an anecdote: a self-proclaimed Kashmiri journalist was once awarded by a readymade garments shopkeeper as if it were a reputable media centre or research institute. The absurdity is palpable.

Alama Iqbal, in his poetic collection Bang-e-Dara (The Call of the Marching Bell), pondered the fleeting nature of fame, deeming it external and unreal. He believed that true greatness and recognition stem from a purposeful life, not the pursuit of ephemeral celebrity. In Sitaron Se Aage Jahan Aur Bhi Hain, Iqbal further explored the pettiness of worldly fame, urging individuals to strive for higher spiritual and intellectual pursuits. He emphasised that genuine satisfaction comes from proficiently pursuing one’s ideals for the greater good of humanity, rather than merely seeking fame and appreciation.

I recall an interview with the legendary cricketer Virat Kohli, in which he stressed that hard work, patience, and perseverance are paramount to him. Kohli asserted that only sustained effort and dedication can yield genuine success, dismissing overnight formulas and shortcuts. He firmly believes that hard work is irreplaceable, and true achievement is the long-term consequence of struggle and passion towards one’s goals.

This prompts us to question the validity of accolades bestowed upon individuals. What laudable feats underpin their recognition, and how profoundly have they impacted society’s trajectory? Are their contributions truly meritorious, or have these honours been secured through pecuniary means? The answers to these questions reveal the true value of recognition and the essence of genuine achievement.

It is quite astonishing that certain individuals have been audacious enough to establish their institutions and, in a seemingly whimsical manner, bestow themselves with awards, thereby promoting an air of supremacy. One cannot help but wonder: how do they satiate their souls’ thirst through self-adulation? This is indeed a profound contemplation.

I eagerly look forward to engaging with the diverse perspectives that encompass such a vast spectrum of opinion. We must also apply this line of thinking to our own lives. These paid awards merely serve to boost one’s ego, signifying nothing more. True success ultimately lies in dedication, hard work, and genuine achievements.

The initial step in overcoming the scourge of fake awards and recognition scams is through education and awareness. It is essential to orient individuals with the common indicators of a scam and the necessity to verify the legitimacy of an award or recognition before investing their resources. This entails researching the credibility of organizations conferring awards, scrutinizing their official websites, and consulting reputable sources.

Furthermore, such instances should be reported to consumer protection agencies and social media platforms, enabling legal action against scammers and preventing further exploitation. By encouraging and supporting meritorious awarding organizations and celebrating genuine achievements, we can diminish the recognition accorded to paid recognitions. Stricter regulation and control over the award-giving process can also foster transparency, thereby preventing its proliferation into fraudulent activities. Collective effort is crucial in mitigating the adverse effects of scams and cultivating a culture where genuine merit and hard work are sincerely appreciated.

The writer is a columnist and can be reached on X @peermohdamir