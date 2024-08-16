‘Unconcerned’ Imran says Faiz Hameed an ‘asset that was wasted’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday criticised the military’s treatment of the country’s former spymaster, Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, calling him an “asset” that was wasted.

Speaking informally to journalists at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Imran said the military’s investigation into Faiz Hameed is their “internal matter” and does not concern him. However, he noted that holding the former DG ISI accountable is positive but suggested accountability should be across the board.

The former prime minister alleged that General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa removed Faiz Hameed at the behest of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. He revealed that a heated exchange took place between him and General Bajwa following the decision. PTI founder also referred to Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports, claiming that Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan frequently visited General Bajwa. He stated that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent comments regarding Bajwa’s extension validate his stance. Touching upon constitutional matters, Imran warned of another constitutional breach if the PTI is denied its reserved seats. He indicated preparations within the party to challenge such violations.