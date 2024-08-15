Australian Olympic Committee slams ‘vexatious’ Raygun claims

The Australian Olympic Committee on Thursday decried what it said was a “vexatious, misleading and bullying” petition targeting Paris breakdancing sensation Raygun. Thirty-six-year-old Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has been in the spotlight for her allegedly lacklustre breakdancing skills at the recent Olympic games, drawing streams of angry online criticism. A string of unverified reports have since questioned how Gunn won her spot at the games. But after a petition circulated calling her appearance and conduct “unethical”, the Australian Olympic Committee hit back. The committee called the Change.org poll, which has garnered 47,000 signatures demanding a public apology from the dancer, “vexatious, misleading and bullying” and demanded it be immediately withdrawn.