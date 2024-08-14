Blake Lively has gained over a million followers during ‘It Ends with Us’ and could earn up to $196,000 per post

New data analysis reveals that Blake Lively has gained 1,014,420 followers on Instagram in the last 30 days and could earn an estimated $196,000 per sponsored post after being cast as Lily Bloom in the upcoming, It Ends with Us movie.

The research, conducted by PlayPennsylvania, analysed the Instagram profiles of Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Colleen Hoover, using Inzpire’s Instagram Pricing Calculator to reveal how much

they can earn per sponsored post.

Blake Lively, who plays the central character Lily Bloom and is the movie’s executive producer, has potential earnings of up to $196,000 per sponsored Instagram post. This high earning potential is a result, in part, of her large following of more than 45 million. Her Instagram account has seen an increase of over 1 million in the last 30 days after the It Ends with Us movie trailer was released.

Justin Baldoni, who plays Ryle Kincaid and is directing the movie, could earn up to $27,000 per sponsored Instagram post due largely to the fact he has more than 3.4 million followers. Baldoni’s character is a charming neurosurgeon who meets Lily and the pair fall deeply in love.

Colleen Hoover, the author of the It Ends with Us novel, has an earning potential of $18,300 per sponsored post, with a following of more than 2 million on Instagram and an increase of 35,000 in the last 30 days. The book won Hoover the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Romance in 2016 and fans have been eager for its screen adaptation.

It Ends with Us was released in movie theatres on August 9th.