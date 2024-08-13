War on Gaza

Will the world stand idly by as Israel continues to commit atrocities in Palestine? After 10 months of the never-before-seen genocidal onslaught, Israel is still bombing schools, asking more and more Gazans to vacate their hideouts and planning far debilitating military exercises as the international leadership mulls over whether to shake its hand, hold pom poms or dare slap the mighty wrist. Despite a glaring spotlight on brutal war crimes, including but not limited to oppressive acts of violence, illegal occupation, and systematic oppression, all calls for justice and accountability have failed to reach the powerful quarters.

This week saw humanity gasp after another gut-wrenching video of the sexual assault of Palestinian prisoners was aired on an Israeli channel. Many a condemnation poured in after another journalist sympathetic with the Netanyahu Doctrine urged the authorities to turn sodomy into an institutionalised state policy. Nothing new in graphic details of authorities using naked, brutal force to break down the spirit of the arrested in a bid to establish their superiority and ultimate colonial control. The testimonies of Palestinian prisoners have, for decades, painted a grim picture of the daily horrors they endure–physical, psychological and sexual torture, denial of medical care and lack of basic necessities. Yet, these clear violations of the Geneva Conventions, which would have prompted a unanimous outrage had it been happening anywhere else, fail to tug at the heartstrings of Israel’s allies in the “free and progressive” world.

Mounting evidence of its war crimes and repeated judgements handed by global peacekeeping bodies, PM Netanyahu keeps his silence do all the talking. Why wouldn’t he, when Western powers defend his genocide for him? The United States, in particular, has consistently supported Israel’s actions in the region, providing military aid and diplomatic cover for its atrocities.

This unwavering support has emboldened Israel to flout international law and commit grave human rights violations without fear of repercussions. Even the outspoken Kamila Harris loses her fire on the question of arms embargo. This lack of accountability sets a dangerous precedent and erodes the foundations of justice and peace in the region. By turning a blind eye to the suffering of the Palestinian people and allowing Israel to act with impunity, the international community is complicit in perpetuating a cycle of violence and oppression that continues to claim innocent lives in Palestine. *