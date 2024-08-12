A new dawn for Punjab: Maryam Nawaz’s transformative leadership

This year, August 14th, our Independence Day carries an added significance, as it coincides with a historic milestone in Pakistan’s political landscape-the election of Maryam Nawaz as the first-ever woman Chief Minister of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz’s ascent to the role of Chief Minister represents a watershed moment in Pakistan’s history. Her leadership is not only a triumph for women in the country but also a beacon of hope for a more progressive and inclusive future. As the nation celebrates its independence, the streets of Punjab, particularly Lahore, are more vibrant and dynamic than ever. The celebration under her leadership has transcended beyond mere commemoration of the past; they are a hopeful glance towards a brighter future. The streets of Lahore, the heart of Punjab, are bathed in the glow of lights and the national flag, creating a mesmerizing tapestry of colours that symbolize unity and pride The atmosphere is electric, with the sounds of patriotic songs filling the air, evoking a deep sense of national pride and solidarity among the people.

Maryam’s presence at these celebrations is more than just symbolic. It is a testament to the strides Pakistan has made towards gender equality and women’s empowerment. As the first woman to hold the office of Chief Minister in Punjab, she embodies the progress that Pakistan aspires to achieve, especially in terms of gender inclusivity. Her leadership during this national celebration is not just a moment of pride for women but for all Pakistanis who believe in the potential of their nation to rise to new heights.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s tenure as Chief Minister has been marked by a series of groundbreaking initiatives aimed at transforming Punjab into a hub of progress and development. Her vision for Punjab is one that blends modernity with inclusivity, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their background, has access to the opportunities and resources necessary to thrive.

One of the most ambitious projects under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership is the development of an IT City in Punjab. This initiative has garnered significant interest, particularly from international investors, with 16 Chinese companies expressing their intention to invest. Eight of these companies are set to commence work immediately. To attract further investment, roadshows have been planned in Singapore, England, Abu Dhabi, and other countries. The Central Business District Authority has also pledged an initial investment of Rs. 10 billion, while a prestigious Saudi Academy from Riyadh is set to open a campus in IT City. This project is poised to transform Punjab into a technological hub, creating countless job opportunities and positioning the province as a leader in the IT sector.

In a move that underscores her commitment to women’s safety and empowerment, Maryam Nawaz inaugurated Pakistan’s first virtual women police station, aptly named “Meri Awaz, Maryam Nawaz.” This initiative is a pioneering step towards ensuring that women have access to justice and protection, without the barriers that physical presence might impose. Additionally, 100 modern emergency panic buttons have been launched in Lahore, providing an added layer of security for women across the city. The establishment of the virtual women police station within the Punjab Safe City Authority, staffed by IT graduate women as communication officers, is a remarkable achievement, signalling a new era in women’s rights and safety.

Healthcare has been a top priority for Maryam Nawaz, as evidenced by the launch of several key initiatives. The “Clinic on Wheel” and field hospital projects are now fully functional, bringing quality healthcare services to the most remote areas of Punjab. Furthermore, the decision to establish the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha highlights her commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure. With 32 field hospitals already operational and 21 large field hospitals spread across various districts, Maryam Nawaz is ensuring that no citizen is left without access to essential medical services.

Security and safety are at the forefront of Maryam Nawaz’s agenda, with the establishment of Safe City initiatives in 18 cities across Punjab. These projects are expected to be completed within five years, transforming these urban areas into secure environments where citizens can live and work without fear. The Safe City projects are a reflection of Maryam’s vision of a Punjab where security and development go hand in hand.

Maryam Nawaz is also leading the charge in expanding public transportation across Punjab. The launch of the Metro Bus service in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Sialkot is just the beginning. She has also introduced 20,000 electric and petrol bikes, along with 657 buses, in five cities. Her goal is to bring top-tier transportation to every road in Lahore, ensuring that the citizens of Punjab have access to reliable and efficient public transport.

Recognizing the importance of education and youth empowerment, Maryam Nawaz has rolled out several programs aimed at supporting top students and young entrepreneurs. The Youth Loan Program, offering interest-free loans and the small business loans initiative, are designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth. Additionally, schemes like the laptop and iPad distributions, as well as paid internships, are empowering the next generation with the tools and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Maryam Nawaz’s “Apni Chhat… Apna Ghar” project is another groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing affordable housing to low-income families. With 519 kanals of land already approved across five major cities and plans to construct 100,000 homes under this scheme, this project is set to significantly reduce the housing burden on Punjab’s underprivileged. Each district will see the construction of 3,000 homes, providing a secure and stable living environment for thousands of families.

Under Maryam’s leadership, Punjab is witnessing unprecedented infrastructure development. The construction and renovation of 600 roads, 5 expressways, and 3 motorways across the province are all part of her vision to modernize Punjab’s infrastructure and enhance connectivity. These projects are not only improving transportation but are also creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

Maryam Nawaz has also shown her commitment to social welfare through initiatives like the distribution of 65-70 lakh relief packets during Ramadan. Additionally, her “Roshan Gharana Program” aims to provide 50,000 households with solar systems, helping to reduce energy costs and promote sustainable living. The easy instalment plans for solar panels, particularly for those consuming less than 300 units of electricity, are a step towards making renewable energy accessible to all.

Urban development has been a key focus of Maryam Nawaz’s administration. Projects like the paving of streets, installation of tough tiles, restoration of 222,000 streetlights in Lahore, and the inclusion of all areas under WASA services are transforming urban spaces across Punjab The approval for the construction of a 21-story Arfa Karim Tower II in Lahore is a testament to her commitment to modernizing the province’s urban landscape.

Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to justice and rehabilitation is evident in her initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of prisoners. The introduction of video call facilities and vocational training programs in jails is helping prisoners reintegrate into society and become self-reliant. Additionally, the improvement of medical facilities in central jail hospitals ensures that prisoners have access to adequate healthcare.

Sports development is another area where Maryam Nawaz is making a significant impact. The increase in the Sports Endowment Fund from Rs. 2 billion to Rs. 4 billion, the restoration of sports festivals, and the initiation of Punjab League competitions are all part of her strategy to promote sports and healthy living. Her commitment to providing better facilities and opportunities for deaf cricketers, including the allocation of cricket grounds for them, is a reflection of her inclusive approach to governance.

As Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day in 2024, the achievements of Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister of Punjab are a testament to the progress the nation is making towards a more inclusive and prosperous future. Her leadership has brought about transformative changes across various sectors, from healthcare and education to infrastructure and urban development. The initiatives she has launched are not only improving the quality of life for the citizens of Punjab but also setting the stage for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s rise to power is more than just a political victory; it is a symbol of the possibilities that lie ahead for Pakistan. Her tenure as Chief Minister is a manifestation that with the right leadership, dedication, and vision, there is no limit to what can be achieved. As Pakistan moves forward, under the leadership of trailblazers like Maryam Nawaz, the future looks bright-full of hope, progress, and opportunities for all.