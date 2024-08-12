Saudi inks 9 MoUs in Pakistan to boost business tourism

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) signed nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with authorised trade partners to promote Saudi as a leading destination for leisure and business in Pakistan. The Pakistani market has shown remarkable growth, with tourist arrivals to Saudi increasing by 43% in 2023 compared to the previous year. This year, STA aims to welcome 2.7 million visitors from Pakistan, offering them a wide array of destinations, culinary delights, and cultural experiences.

The MoUs were signed at a trade event hosted by renowned media personalities HSY and Momina Sibtain in Lahore, together with trade partners, celebrities, corporate leaders, airlines, and influencers in attendance to explore and promote Saudi as a premier leisure and MICE destination.

The event showcased Saudi’s rich and diverse tourist attractions, as well as highlighted Saudi’s recent recognition of its eighth UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcasing its dedication to preserving and promoting its historical and cultural assets.

Jeddah is the city that is known as the gateway to Mecca, known for its vibrant cultural scene and stunning Red Sea coastline. The city’s historic Al-Balad district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a captivating blend of ancient souks and traditional architecture. Visitors can experience Jeddah’s beautiful Corniche, perfect for family outings, featuring leisurely walks, seaside dining, and an array of water sports, making it a prime destination for diverse experiences.

AlUla is known for its breathtaking rock formations and historical significance. It offers a unique blend of adventure and cultural discovery, including the ancient city of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with well-preserved Nabatean tombs carved into sandstone cliffs. AlUla’s serene desert landscapes are ideal for hot air balloon rides and stargazing, providing a tranquil retreat. Most recently, the Dar Tantora The House Hotel and Sharaan Nature Reserve in AlUla have been recognised in Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places Awards 2024.