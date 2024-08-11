Effective strategy adopted to attract investment: minister

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department Ch. Shafay Hussain, while addressing a ceremony held here, said that an effective strategy has been adopted to bring new domestic and foreign investment in the province. All possible facilities are being given to the investors to speed up the process of industrialization. Business facilitation centers have been established in 6 major cities of Punjab, he said and added that NOCs are being issued rapidly from these Business Facilitation Centers for establishing new factories.

He highlighted the strong interest and support from Pakistan’s renewable energy sector. AIKO, a global leader in photovoltaic technology, is expanding into Pakistan with the introduction of its top-efficiency N-Type ABC Modules. This move highlights AIKO’s dedication to providing cutting-edge, sustainable energy solutions to growing markets.

These innovative modules will be crucial in helping Pakistan achieve its renewable energy goals and enhance our energy infrastructure. Shanghai Aiko Solar New Energy Co., Ltd., known as AIKO, has been a leader in solar technology for over 15 years, providing high-efficiency solar cells, N-Type ABC modules, and integrated energy solutions worldwide. AIKO’s N-Type ABC Modules, boasting a world-record efficiency of 24.2%, are designed without front grid lines to maximize light absorption and power output.