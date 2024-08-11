SIFC: The Catalyst for Pakistan’s Export Boom

Taking a leaf from the famous adage “the economy is the start and end of everything”, the incumbent government has devised a strategy to confront daunting challenges of increasing foreign debts, balance of payments crisis, soaring inflation, mounting debt obligations and persistent budget deficit. According to the financial gurus, the time tested formula to get rid of foreign debts and to put a beleaguered economy back on track is enhancement of a country’s exports.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) is considered a recipe for economic turnover of any country. In the prevailing environment of economic race, countries are in direct competition and offer business friendly policies and ease of doing business. Pakistan government in pursuance of economic empowerment has fully equipped Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) for provision of conducive environment for all kinds of businesses in the country.

Besides providing facilitation in other businesses, the SIFC is also playing a significant role in the development of the automobile industry. The announcement by the CEO of Pak Suzuki, Hiroshi Kawamura, regarding export of vehicles to Bangladesh and Afghanistan through SIFC is a major breakthrough in the economic revival of the country.

The export of Pak Suzuki vehicles to these countries speaks volumes about the quality and competitiveness of Pakistani-made vehicles in the international market. Moreover, this move will also boost efforts of regional connectivity to accomplish a shared vision of eradication of poverty.

For decades, Suzuki has played a pivotal role in Pakistan automobile industry development and in the creation of jobs. Its impressive annual production capacity of 160,000 vehicles and its diverse product range is a hallmark of Pak Suzuki’s achievements, particularly in enhancing exports and reaching the 2.5 million vehicle production milestone.

Efforts of the government are yielding positive results as the economic indicators project an upwards trajectory.

According to the ministry of finance’s statistics, foreign exchange reserves reached $9.4 billion, stock exchange performed well, and the inflation rate decreased by 12.6 percent in the month of June. Last but not the least, a 7.7 percent rise in foreign remittances and IT exports exceeding $3 billion has also been observed.

In the journey towards economic empowerment, regional connectivity has a critical role. The geostrategic location of the region has always remained a top priority of the government and multinational companies. Fortunately, Pakistan is situated at a regional position where flagship projects like CPEC will prove a game changer and a hub of economic activities.

This region has immense potential for business but collective efforts are required to accelerate the economic landscape. In this regard, enhancement of business ties with Central Asian States, Middle East and Gulf countries are crucial.

The SIFC’s efforts regarding improvement of the economy have started paying dividends and the record increase of 10.54 percent in export during 2023-24 is a proof. Besides this, other avenues of economic development like minerals, energy sector, agriculture and tourism needs to be explored on an emergency basis to steer the country out of the economic quagmire.

The writer is a freelance columnist.