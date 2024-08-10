PM Shehbaz failed to revive Pakistan’s economy: Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government have failed to improve the country’s economy, ARY News reported. Addressing a farmers’ convention in Mardan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan’s economy is in a ‘poor state’, adding that PM Shehbaz Sharif had failed to fulfill promises to improve the economy. The JUI-F chief said that the economy has deteriorated to the point where the next government will not be able to turn it around. “If the law and order situation worsens, the economy will suffer further damage,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman added. The JUI-F chief was of the view that China expressed ‘concerns’ about Pakistan’s economic instability. “China asked Pakistan to first improve the situation before seeking investment. I also told PM Shehbaz that his visit to China was not successful,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JUI-F chief emphasised the need for stability in the country, warning that a period of instability would ensue, if the situation is not controlled. Concerning the US and Western nations’ objectives toward Pakistan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman added that they are not in the nation’s best interests.