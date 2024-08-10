IHC issues written order on Bushra Bibi’s plea against arrest

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a written order regarding the plea filed by former First Lady Bushra Bibi against her arrest in the new Toshakhana reference case.

The written order was released by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court.

The order stated that objections to Bushra Bibi’s plea against arrest in the new Toshakhana reference case have been removed. According to the petitioner’s lawyer, this plea is linked with two other pending pleas.

The court noted that two petitions challenging call-up notices related to the same reference were already set for hearing. The court in its order said that this plea challenged the continuous arrests by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and the lawyer indicated that similar facts and legal points were involved in this and the other two petitions.

The IHC’s written order stated that, in agreement with the lawyer’s opinions, the court believed that this plea should be heard along with the other two petitions.

The Registrar’s Office was instructed to send the file of this plea to the Chief Justice for joint hearings. The court further mentioned that, according to the petitioner’s lawyer, the issue of arrest required immediate solution, and the Chief Justice may schedule the petitions for an expedited hearing.