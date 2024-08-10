Young Leaders Summit 3.0: Empowering Youth for a Better World

Lahore – The Opportunity Club and Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan, jointly hosted the Young Leaders Summit 3.0 at The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), Lahore, on the occasion of International Youth Day 2024 and Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The summit, supported by WISE, brought together young leaders from across Pakistan to discuss crucial topics such as UN SDGs, industry-academia linkages, and leadership roles for youth and women.

Regional Director, Ministry of Human Rights, Government of Pakistan, Lubna Mansoor, and Ahsan Kamray, Founder of Opportunity Club, co-chaired the summit. Commandant Police Training College Chung, Lahore, DIG Mehboob Aslam Lilla (PSP), was the chief guest, speaking on police reforms, community engagement, and youth empowerment.

Keynote speakers included Executive Director, WISE, Bushra Khaliq, who discussed “From Awareness to Action: Mobilizing Pakistani Youth to Achieve the SDGs.” A panel discussion on youth leadership featured Diana Awardee, Former Member, Prime Minister National Youth Council, Raina Khan Barki, 21-time Guinness World Records Holder, Farhan Ayub and Program Manager, WISE, Amina Afzal.

A second panel discussion on the role of academia and industry in empowering youth included Registrar, Beaconhouse National University, Lahore, Farzana Shahid, and Human Rights Chair and Chairperson, Department of Public Relations and Advertising, University of the Punjab, Prof. Dr. Abida Ashraf.

CEO Opportunity Club Ahsan Kamray emphasized the summit’s theme, “Youth for a Better World,” and acknowledged the contributions of young leaders from across Pakistan.

The summit concluded with closing remarks from Lubna Mansoor, thanking guests and appreciating the efforts of the Opportunity Club. Over 50 young leaders were awarded in three categories: the ‘Youth Icon Award’, ‘Young Leader Award’, and the Emerging Leader Award.

Director Programs, Youth and Community Engagement, Lawton Lighthouse, Muhammad Asad Mukhtar, also spoke to the event. Sana Khan and Shayza Majid moderated the event. Head of Institute, TMUC, Anab Arshad, Ajmal Sattar Malik, Sophia Warraich attended the event as guest of honor.

The event also featured cultural performances by International Flutist, Bilal Sabir, Tabla Player Anthony Paloos, Guitarist, Azhar Ali, and Singer Rohail Asgher, which were highly appreciated by the audience.