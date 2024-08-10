In the Line of Unity

On Thursday, the grand National Ulama Convention took place at the Convention Center, which brought together distinguished academics from many schools of thought. In keeping with the fundamental Islamic beliefs and ideals, the Ulama and Mashaykhs were called upon to actively participate in suppressing propaganda, fake news, and disinformation, acknowledging the significant role that Islamic scholars play in society. The Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was the guest of honour

The Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir made a profound speech at the Conference, where he discussed the need of protecting national integrity and the military’s responsibility in preserving peace. He discussed the invaluable nature of a stable nation and urged listeners to “ask Iraq, Syria, and Libya” about how important statehood is

He said “the worst transgression, according to Allah, is “corruption on earth,” emphasising that people who do not follow Sharia and the constitution cannot be regarded as genuine Pakistanis.

He said that “there is no compulsion in our religion” the citizens have the right to protest and they must utilise it, but it needs to be in a peaceful manner.

This demonstrates the support for maintaining law and order as well as a dedication to protect the democratic freedom to protest.

In addition, he addressed the problem of blasphemy, saying that “no one has the courage to insult the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” reaffirming the military’s opposition to any insult that betrays religious feelings. He also emphasised the negative effects of smuggling and organised crime, which he said are linked to terrorism and threatened to use force to quell any efforts at turmoil

He requested the scholars to promote harmony and tolerance rather than extremism and prejudice.

Regarding cultural pride, he said, “Do not compare your nation with the nations of the West; Rasool Hashemi’s nation is unique in its composition.” Along with expressing his profound sadness for Gaza’s and Palestine’s predicament, he said that these events highlight Pakistan’s need for a robust defence.

In his speech, General Munir issued a strong warning to anybody attempting to disturb Pakistan’s peace, saying, “If anyone tries to create chaos in Pakistan, by the grace of God, we will stand against them.” He also questioned the whereabouts and responsibility of individuals who asserted to have damaged the two-nation notion.

The talk by the Army Chief reminds us of the military’s responsibility for preserving the rule of law and national cohesion. General Munir’s speech calls on the people to participate in constructive discourse and the peaceful expression of complaints. His words convey a larger commitment to preserve the country’s principles in the face of hardship and are in line with Pakistan’s current struggles, especially those related to security and social cohesion.

