Health Dept to launch dedicated climate change unit

Minister of Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah had announced the establishment of a Climate Change Cell in the Health Department to address health-related issues in the context of climate change.

Climate change has severe impacts on health, with natural disasters like floods affecting health first, said Syed Qasim Ali Shah in a statement.

Diseases like malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis have emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to climate change.

He said that recent monsoon floods have led to a significant increase in malaria cases in southern districts. Floods contaminate drinking water sources, leading to waterborne diseases.

Skin diseases, waterborne diseases, and vector-borne diseases are all consequences of climate change.

The minister said that extreme heat and cold waves are affecting children, the elderly, and women. Climate change is affecting healthcare centers, staff, and the public, making it the biggest challenge to public health.

Qasim Ali Shah said that to address these challenges, the Climate Change Cell will be established soon, after completing technical consultations. All actions, projects, and initiatives of the Health Department will be revised considering climate change.