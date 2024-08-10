Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, August 10, 2024


Trump says US president should have say over monetary policy

AFP

Donald Trump on Thursday voiced frustration at the independence of the Federal Reserve and suggested that the US president should have “at least a say” over the course of monetary policy.

Trump, who is running against Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election, has frequently criticized the actions of Fed Chair Jerome Powell — whom he nominated to lead the independent US central bank — and suggested he may not look to renominate him once his current term expires in 2026. The Fed has “sort of gotten it wrong a lot,” Trump told reporters Thursday during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida. “I feel the president should have at least a say” about monetary policy, he said, adding he had “fought him very hard” on some occasions — an apparent reference to Powell. “I made a lot of money, I was very successful, and I think I have a better instinct than, in many cases, people that would be on the Federal Reserve, or the chairman,” he added.

Submit a Comment