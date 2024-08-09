OPPO launches first AI smartphone – Reno 12

OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, proudly launches OPPO’s First AI smartphone, the Reno12 series in an exclusive event in Lahore. The phone includes three variants Reno12 F 4G, Reno12 F 5G and Reno12 5G. Equipped with smart AI features and protected by the robust All-Round Armour, the AI-packed and durable Reno12 F, is now available for pre-order from August 5, with a starting price of PKR 69,999 for Reno12 F 4G.

The launch event was an impressive showcase unveiling “OPPO’s first AI smartphone,” and brought together top tech KOLs, influencers, OPPO executives, OPPO Partners and media representatives. The event featured an in-depth briefing on the OPPO Reno12 Series, live demonstrations of AI Eraser, AI Studio, and AI LinkBoost, as well as an exclusive demonstration of their All-Round Armour feature. The interactive experience zone provided attendees with a hands-on experience of the OPPO Reno12 F.

Talking about the Reno12 series, George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan said: ” We are thrilled to introduce our first AI smartphone in Pakistan at this exclusive event. At OPPO, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to provide our customers with leading technology that enhances their lives. The Reno12 series embodies our vision of making advanced AI accessible to everyone, combined with unmatched durability and elegant design.”