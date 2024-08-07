Unregistered varsities to set up grievance desks for attestation queries

Chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, the meeting of Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training convened at the Old PiPs Hall, Parliament Lodges on Wednesday.

Those who attended the meeting included Senators Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddiqui, Falaz Naz, Fawzia Arshad, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Syed Masroor Ahsan, Kamran Murtaza, and Khalida Ateeb. Senior representatives from relevant departments were also present on the occasion.

The Senate Body extensively reviewed several issues, including unregistered universities, the attestation of degrees for affected students, teacher reinstatement, and the affiliation policy introduced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Additionally, they addressed administrative and operational concerns related to Punjab University.

While discussing the implementation of the notification dated October 27, 2023, regarding the reinstatement of 137 lecturers by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the committee provided an opportunity for all stakeholders to present their cases. Following a detailed review, it was determined that the October 27 notification for employee reinstatement was valid and should have been implemented fully. The chairperson emphasized the need for collaboration among institutions to avoid court delays. She noted that timely and collaborative action could prevent issues from escalating to the courts.

The ministry reported that of the 137 employees, the AGPR had released salaries for 87. The chairperson inquired about the non-release of salaries for the remaining employees and was informed that AGPR had not released these salaries due to court restrictions. The chairperson requested the presence of an AGPR representative, who was absent. Consequently, she directed that a letter be sent to AGPR requesting an explanation for their absence. The committee concluded by directing the ministry to provide updated information and to hold accountable those responsible for the eight-month delay in implementing the notification.

The committee also addressed the issue of unregistered universities. Representatives from the University of New Port Institute of Communication and Economics Karachi, South Asian University Lahore, and Preston Institute of Management Science and Technology Karachi, Lahore, and their affiliated branches presented their cases. The committee discussed mechanisms for degree attestation to prevent fraudulent degrees, as previously outlined in meetings with the HEC.

For attestation, a commission will draft a checklist for universities, including:

– Student fee details, which may include bank statements from the university

– Admission forms, transcripts, and other required documents

– Approval from the Board of Governors

Universities must provide an affidavit guaranteeing the accuracy of the data. Once the data is verified, the checklist will be cross-checked with student records before attestation is granted.

The chairperson instructed the HEC and universities to collaborate on drafting the data form and student checklist, and to update the committee in the next meeting. Additionally, she directed the establishment of a grievance desk to assist students with document attestation and related queries, and sought a follow-up on this initiative.

The committee also examined Punjab University’s revised policy for affiliating universities, which includes defining jurisdiction for granting affiliations, monitoring and evaluating affiliated colleges, and implementing HEC policies. The university proposed amendments to the policy, but the chairperson emphasized that policy matters should remain free from any self-serving interests, ensuring that public educational entities operate transparently and effectively.

NCCEU, IBCC

NCC Education UK and the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on enhancing educational standards in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed in Manchester, UK, marking a significant step towards strengthening educational ties and supporting the strategic goals of Pakistan’s educational regulatory frameworks.

This partnership aims to empower Pakistani students by enhancing their skills and knowledge through the NCC Education Level 3 International Foundation Diploma for Higher Education Studies.

In addition, the agreement includes provisions for technical assistance and expert consultation to support the initiatives of Pakistani regulatory authorities.

The collaboration will also involve training delegations from local educational boards in Pakistan to raise the quality standards of local education, as well as adopting best practices in educational methodologies and regulatory frameworks.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC Pakistan, commented on the agreement: “This MoU represents a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s educational landscape. By partnering with NCC Education, we are opening doors for our students to gain international exposure and high-quality education. Our collaboration will not only enhance the skills and knowledge of our students but also help us in adopting global best practices in educational standards and methodologies. We are committed to raising the bar for education in Pakistan, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment.”

Prof. Peter Ford, Chairman of NCC Education, added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with IBCC Pakistan in this important initiative. This partnership will allow us to share our expertise and resources to help elevate the educational standards in Pakistan. We are committed to supporting IBCC in its mission to enhance educational opportunities and foster academic excellence for Pakistani students. Together, we aim to create pathways for students to achieve their academic and career aspirations.”

The collaboration underscores the commitment of both parties to empowering students and fostering educational excellence in Pakistan.

By working together, NCC Education and IBCC Pakistan aim to create a sustainable impact on the educational sector, ultimately benefiting students and educators alike.

AIOU

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has awarded final project grants to 31 students and merit-based scholarships to 175 students of BS, MS and PhD programmes of the Spring 2024 semester.

A ceremony was held at the university’s main campus, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

In his address, Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated, “The University is committed to providing quality education as well as financial assistance to ensure that no child in Pakistan is deprived of education.”

He highlighted the university’s financial assistance schemes, including merit-based scholarships, need-based support, earn-to-learn programs, final-year project grants, and free education for students from Balochistan, FATA, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood also noted that over the past two years, the university has allocated 120 million PKR to these schemes, benefiting more than 200,000 students.