Fresh Start

Former prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, had accused Pakistan of being involved in the turmoil engulfing her country hours before she had fled Dhaka on a military aircraft.

Her son and political advisor, Sajeeb Wazed, now voices the same suspicions, holding the intelligence agency as well as the US responsible for the rampant instability.

That the longest-serving and iconic political legacy of South Asia was forced to find fault with others before taking stock of its own autocracy and little interest in listening to voices of dissent speaks volumes about it losing touch with the pulse of a young nation. However, the change in guard does present Pakistan with a unique opportunity to step away from the decades-old animosity and work towards a new age of regional collaboration.

With the ever-changing dynamics in international relations, it is crucial for countries, especially those situated at the crossroads of geopolitical chequerboard, to constantly reassess their strategic positions. The chief of the main opposition party, Khaleda Zia, has in the past shown a keen interest in peace and rebuilding relations with the entire neighbourhood, not restricting herself to the dictates of New Delhi.

If she manages to rise to power, Pakistan would do well to extend the first olive branch and forget the past grievances in order to re-establish itself as the voice of reason.

The largely untapped trade potential between the two countries (at least $2.95 billion) might be yet another reason to snap out of the unresolved traumas and invest in projects that promote connectivity. Just as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called on India to reconsider the prevailing stalemate and give lasting regional peace another chance, a similar effort to engage with Dhaka should also be prioritised. Enhancing regional cooperation and fostering economic activities can play a pivotal role in dismantling the barriers of mistrust. After all, we cannot remain weighed down by history forever. *