Pakistan vows to promote merit in selection of athletes on Int’l Day of Sports

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday promised to promote merit in the selection of athletes and institutional discipline across the country’s sports federations, state-run media said, as the world marked the International Day of Sport and Development for Peace (IDSDP).

The IDSDP is annually celebrated on Apr. 6 to recognize the power of sport in fostering positive change, bridging barriers, and transcending boundaries.

This year, the IDSDP will focus on the theme of ‘Social Inclusion,’ which aims to challenge stereotypes, promote equal opportunities and enable inclusive sport for all.

“The government is introducing reforms to ensure transparency, accountability and professionalism in national sports federations to improve institutional governance, prioritize merit in the selection of athletes and promote ethical values ??in the field of sports,” Sharif was quoted as saying, according to a statement from his office.

Pakistan’s sports federations have been heavily criticized for lack of improvements in infrastructure, training programs, or scouting systems for youth. Media reports have alleged that some sports federations are still heavily influenced by political connections due to which they do not select athletes on merit.

The Pakistani premier noted that sports were an effective way to further national progress, empower youth and highlight Pakistan’s identity at the international level. He said this was the reason that the government had declared sports a central pillar of its development agenda.

Sharif said Pakistan was determined to become the “center of excellence” in sports and tourism in the region by holding countrywide training camps and the 14th South Asian Games in 2026.

He appealed to all the stakeholders, including civil society and development partners to prominently include sports in policies and programs related to education, health, development and peace.

“Let us together strengthen our system of sports and create an all-encompassing, empowered and sustainable society,” Sharif concluded.