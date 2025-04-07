Digital blackout hits Quetta again

Internet and mobile phone services remained suspended in Quetta and several other districts of Balochistan for the second consecutive day.

Earlier, the services had briefly resumed during the midnight between Friday and Saturday after a three-day suspension but were again shut down within hours.

Residents in the affected regions are facing immense hardships, unable to communicate, access essential apps, or continue online work due to the prolonged digital disruption.

Government sources confirmed that the step was taken due to serious security threats. However, no official timeline for restoration has been given so far.

Earlier on March 28, internet services were suspended across Quetta but the authorities gave no reasons.

Sources said that the disruption affected a wide range of sectors, including business operations, education, and emergency services and online businesses.

Local business owners, students, and individuals relying on online platforms for work and communication have reported major difficulties. The lack of internet access has caused delays in critical services and hindered daily activities.

Despite the widespread impact, neither the government nor telecom companies have issued an official statement clarifying the reason behind the internet outage.

This lack of communication has added to the frustration of Quetta’s residents, who are calling for the immediate restoration of services.