Govt vows economic stability amid challenges: Minister

Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Sunday, said the reduction in electricity prices reflects the government’s commitment to provide relief to the public and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the support of

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, had kept the promise made to the people.

Addressing a public gathering in Dina, Kayani said the decrease in electricity rates will benefit all segments, including households, farmers and industries. He also said further cuts are expected in the coming months, especially when compared to June 2024. These reductions, according to him, are part of long-term planning.

He pointed out that despite economic challenges, the government had not only reduced electricity costs but also brought down petrol prices and controlled inflation. “The economic journey is on track. We are moving toward stability while making sure the public sees the results in their daily lives,” he said.

Kayani said that power plants that were not generating electricity had been shut down to save public funds. He claimed that these savings have now been passed on to consumers in the form of reduced prices. “We did not just make promises. We took practical steps,” he added.

Talking about past mismanagement, he said the previous government had pushed the economy toward default. In contrast, he said, the current leadership had not only avoided default but also stabilized the economy. “We believe in responsible economic management and will continue to work for long-term improvements,” he said.

The Minister also mentioned that a task force formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had played a key role in achieving the electricity price cuts. Negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and other stakeholders were also part of this effort.

He said the government is planning more reforms, including the establishment of an open electricity market and a crackdown on power theft. These steps, he said, will bring further relief to the public and support the business sector.

Kayani said the PML-N government remains focused on job creation and public welfare. “Development in all sectors is the party’s top priority. This has been our agenda and we have delivered on it before,” he said.

He praised both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for their consistent efforts in providing relief to citizens, adding that the same commitment is now visible in Punjab under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “You can see the results on the ground,” he said.

He spoke about the “Clean Punjab” initiative and said it had improved cleanliness in both cities and rural areas. He also mentioned ongoing development work in sectors like water supply, healthcare and education. Major infrastructure projects like the Lahore-Sialkot-Rawalpindi Motorway are progressing, he added.

Kayani said the government is also focusing on ending misuse of public money and is working to modernize Pakistan through digital tools. These goals, he said, are part of the Prime Minister’s broader vision.

He claimed that international institutions, including the IMF and World Bank, have acknowledged Pakistan’s recent economic performance. He said inflation is now under control and the policy rate has been reduced from 22 percent

to 12 percent, making it easier for people to access credit and support businesses.

“The economy is improving. We are working on structural reforms, boosting industry and supporting farmers. Every Pakistani will benefit from this progress,” he said.

Kayani also touched on national security. He said the country is not only managing economic challenges but also fighting terrorism. He praised the sacrifices made by the people of Jhelum district in this regard.

He referred to a recent meeting with the father of Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who was martyred in an anti-terror operation in D.I. Khan. Kayani said he was deeply moved by the strength and patience shown by the martyr’s family. “Jhelum has always stood at the front line for Pakistan. Every graveyard here holds the story of a sacrifice,” he said.

He called on citizens to support the armed forces and law enforcement agencies and stand united in the fight against terrorism. “It is our duty to show them we are with them. We will win this war together,” he said.

Kayani ended his speech by thanking the local PML-N leadership for organizing the event. He promised that demands raised by the people of the area would be addressed and better public facilities would be ensured.