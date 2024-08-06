Vandersay’s 6-33 spins Sri Lanka to big ODI win over India

Sri Lanka’s Jeffrey Vandersay returned career-best figures of 6-33 to trigger a dramatic batting collapse for India and help his team win the second one-day international by 32 runs on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Vandersay, a late replacement for injured spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who was ruled out of the series ahead of the match, took the first six wickets to fall in India’s chase of 241 for victory at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

Skipper Charith Asalanka took three wickets to bowl out India for 208 and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the opener ended in a tie.

India skipper Rohit Sharma hit 64 and handed the team a strong start in his 97-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, who made 35, before Vandersay wreaked havoc.

Rohit hit his second successive half-century but fell while attempting a reverse sweep.

Kamindu Mendis took a stunning catch at slip to help send back Gill off Vandersay. Vandersay kept getting wickets including Virat Kohli trapped lbw for 14 and bowled KL Rahul for a duck as India slipped to 147-6.