Nicolai Hojgaard ties twin brother’s course record at Olympics

Danish golfer Nicolai Hojgaard fired a spectacular nine-under-par 62 at the Olympics on Saturday to power into contention — and tie his twin brother Rasmus for the course record.

The 23-year-old made seven birdies and an eagle to match the best score on Le Golf National’s Albatros course held by Rasmus, Italian Guido Migliozzi and former Argentinian player Eduardo Romero.

Rasmus Hojgaard’s 62 came in the opening round of the 2022 French Open, when he was eventually pipped to the title by Migliozzi’s own record-equalling effort on the final day.

“I was there in ’22 when he was close to winning here,” Nicolai Hojgaard said after moving within three shots of co-leaders Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm heading into the fourth round.