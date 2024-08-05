Bastianini wins British MotoGP sprint as Bagnaia crashes out

Ducati rider Enea Bastianini won the British MotoGP sprint at Silverstone on Saturday as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia crashed out on lap five. Bastianini was followed in second by Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac), who now stands just one point behind Bagnaia in the overall standings ahead of Sunday’s main race. Pole-sitter Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) finished third. Martin was quickly on to Espargaro’s tail at the start of the race, overtaking on lap one and appearing to take control. Bastianini struggled to stay with him for the first couple of laps but slowly reeled him in before sliding past to take the lead which he held until the end for his first win of any kind since taking the Malaysian MotoGP last November.