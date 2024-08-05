Kit Harington makes surprise return to ‘Game of Thrones’ universe

The North remembers and winter is always coming. Which is why Kit Harington briefly stepped back into the Game of Thrones universe for a worthy cause: defeating the Long Night once again.

Though Jon Snow previously accomplished this feat in the final season of the HBO fantasy series, Kit embraced his role one more time in a video for the newly launched Game of Thrones: Legends mobile game.

“Winter is coming,” Kit begins, as he walks through a dimly lit bar, motifs from the series flitting around the room. “I’m ready to forge my own destiny. I’ve composed my strategy, refined my tactics. I’ll solve every puzzle, overcome every challenge, to defeat the deadliest threat we’ve ever faced: the Long Night.” And as Kit describes having to summon his banners, gather “the greatest heroes of Westeros,” select his champions and “lead my house to victory,” he’s joined by a woman at the bar who beats him in a round of the game.

His opponent can’t help but hold up the phone screen proclaiming her victory and begin to utter the iconic phrase, delivered in GOT by Ygritte, “You know nothing Jon Snow,” before Kit cuts her off with, “Don’t say it.”

However, after a well-timed “Dracarys” leads him to victory, Kit quips back, “I do know some things.”

The role-playing puzzle game, per the official description, allows players to “build and lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons, gear and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe.” Users can take on quests in story mode or participate in Raids, where they will play against each other in real-time.

The Zynga game features characters from Game of Thrones and the spinoff series House of the Dragon, allowing users to gather champions such as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Arya Stark, Drogon, The Hound and Ser Criston Cole.

And for Kit, the game acted as the perfect venue for him to reunite with Jon Snow and the GOT universe.

“The creativity and care taken to create Game of Thrones: Legends is obvious and it feels completely natural to jump back into Westeros for this game,” he said in a statement. “This is a true love letter to the fans, of whom the franchise would be nothing without and I’m honoured to pay tribute to them in this new campaign.”