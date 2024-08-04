IHC halts final decision on federal police recruitment quota

The Islamabad High Court has issued a directive preventing the Federal Police from making a final decision regarding the recruitment of officers from other provinces under a 50% quota.

During a hearing presided over by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, the court ordered that the recruitment process for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police can proceed, but results for the 50% quota from other provinces cannot be finalized. The ruling allows the declaration of results for candidates with Islamabad domicile.

This decision came in response to a petition filed by Barrister SM Yawar Gurdizi, who argued that Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees equality and that Islamabad, as a federal unit, should have distinct recruitment rights. The petitioner contended that residents of other provinces should work within their respective regions, just as Islamabad residents should have employment opportunities within the capital. The court has instructed all parties to submit detailed responses by the next hearing, scheduled for September 23. The Attorney General and Advocate General Islamabad are also required to appear to assist the court.