Punjab Assembly to convene special session on Minority Day

The Punjab government has announced a special session of the Punjab Assembly to demonstrate solidarity with minority communities. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan will preside over the session, scheduled for August 11 at 2 PM. Insiders reveal that a summary has been prepared to formalize the meeting, during which a resolution honoring Minority Day will be presented. The summary will soon be sent to the Governor of Punjab for approval. This initiative underscores the province’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and acknowledging the contributions of minority groups. Stay updated as we cover the developments of this important session.