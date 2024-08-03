Carrie Underwood replaces Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have a new member joining their American Idol judges’ table. Following Katy Perry’s exit from the reality competition series, Carrie Underwood will step in as her replacement for season 25, multiple outlets report.

E! News has reached out to ABC and Carrie’s rep for comment. Carrie-who’s previously appeared as guest mentor on the show-officially joins the team 19 years after winning the competition herself, beating out Bo Bice for the American Idol title during season four in 2005.

In fact, the Oklahoma native-mom to kids Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, with husband Mike Fisher-has credited the competition series for changing the trajectory of her life.

“I learned a lot, I learned an insane amount,” she told the Must Watch Show in May 2022. “And so much of that is still applied today, it still holds true to what I do now. It was star boot camp and I was trying to soak in as much as I possibly could and, obviously, it launched my career.”

Prior to Carrie’s announcement, the Idol team, including Katy, weighed in on her replacement.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” she told E! News in April. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.” “So I love him,” Katy continued. “And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

Regardless of who steps into the role, she explained, they need to give contestants their honest thoughts. “I want a truth teller,” she added. “I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way.” Being the target of unwanted social media criticism is something Katy dealt with during her time on Idol. “Unfortunately, when you’re a woman and you have an opinion or you’re a boss,” she told E!, “sometimes you’re also considered a B-I-T-C-[H]…so just someone that has a strong sense of self, that listens to their intuition.”