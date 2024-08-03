Nadia Khan joins cast of ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’

Actor Nadia Khan has officially joined the cast of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix original series.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared her excitement, saying, “Proud to be acting in Pakistan’s first Netflix original drama Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo with the most talented artists and amazing story.”

She added, “Thank you so much for making me part of this historic project… Coming soon, only on Netflix.” With an ensemble of top-tier talent, an engaging storyline and the visionary direction of Momina Duraid, this series promises to be a landmark in Pakistani television. As per Variety, the series is all set to star Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed and Ahad Raza Mir in pivotal roles.

Adapted from the acclaimed 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name by Farhat Ishtiaq, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo follows the gripping journey of Sikandar, a brilliant Harvard law student whose life takes an unforeseen turn, compelling him to create emotional barriers between himself and others. In Italy, he encounters Liza, a gifted artist brimming with vitality but haunted by a tumultuous past. Their fateful meeting intertwines their destinies in a tale of profound human connection.

The cast reads like a who’s who of Pakistani entertainment, with the charismatic Fawad and Pakistani sweetheart Mahira reuniting after their record-breaking success in The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan’s highest-grossing film to date. Sanam, who previously shared the screen with Fawad in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, as well as now-streaming Zindagi series, Barzakh, joins the ensemble cast alongside Ahad, whose recent appearances in Netflix’s Resident Evil and the BBC’s second season of World on Fire have garnered significant attention.

The ensemble is further enriched by the inclusion of Hamza Ali Abbasi, who memorably portrayed the primary antagonist, Noori Nath, in The Legend of Maula Jatt. Accompanying them are Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed. This constellation of talents promises to deliver performances that will resonate deeply with audiences.