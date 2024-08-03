Afghanistan won’t be terror launchpad, US vows

US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday said the United States we’re working to ensure that Afghanistan never serves as a launching pad for terrorist attacks against the United States or our allies. Vedant Patel stated this while replying to a question by a journalist that ISIS and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have more than 6,000 fighters attacking on Pakistani soldiers and pose a threat to regional peace. He said that ISIS-K is a transnational terrorist network that has the ambition and capacity to launch international terrorist attacks. “We are taking a whole-of-government approach to our Afghanistan counterterrorism efforts,” he said. “We are cooperating with partners and allies, including in the immediate region; and we’re working vigilantly to prevent the re-emergence of external threats from Afghanistan, including by working with partners to counteract terrorist recruitment efforts as well,” he said.