Landslide in coalmine claims two lives

Two miners were buried in a coalmine due to land sliding, in the Dara Adam Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday.

According to the details of the incident, Rescue 1122 workers promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving the report and commenced rescue operations.

The Rescue 1122 team, along with mine rescue personnel and local labourers, managed to retrieve the dead bodies of both miners from the rubble at the Khel Akhorwal National Mine.

Last month, three colliers died and four others were injured in an explosion that rocked a coal mine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s District Kohat.

KP police informed media men that the rescue and other law-enforcement agencies teams were rushed to the accident site. They launched rescue and relief operations immediately.

Officials said the explosion took place in Adam Khel Pass of Kohat District.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured, all belonged to District Shangla, to a hospital.