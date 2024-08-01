‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ is rubbish, ‘Devdas’ is fantastic: Shahrukh Khan

Indian filmmaker Nikhil Advani revealed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once dubbed his film ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ as ‘rubbish’ while praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’.

Nikhil Advani, who is currently gearing up for his two releases, ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Freedom at Midnight’, recalled in a new interview how Shah Rukh Khan once criticized his film, while comparing it to ‘Devdas’. “When we were doing Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh was doing Hey Ram. Shah Rukh has a habit of coming to meetings where he says that the film he is making with you is rubbish. You should be seeing the other film,” Advani remembered.

He continued, “He said Devdas is fantastic, Kal Ho Naa Ho is rubbish. So, he has that habit.”

Notably, both ‘Devdas’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ are among some of the finest performances delivered by A-list star Shah Rukh Khan, over his film career spanning over three decades.

Bhansali’s cult hit ‘Devdas’, based on the same-titled novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, starring Khan with Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, was one of the biggest commercial and critical successes and SRK bagged several Best Actor awards of the year for his performance.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, helmed by Advani in his directorial debut, starring King Khan with Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, was the highest-grossing movie of the year and received positive feedback from critics as well.