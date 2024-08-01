PFC, ChenOne establish sewing training center

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), in collaboration with ChenOne, has established a free modern sewing training center for women in Toba Tek Singh to meet ever increasing demand of skilled workforce providing ample secured job opportunities to rural folks at their doorstep.

Chairing the board of directors meeting here on Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said trainees would be provided a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month with excellent environment and ambiance. He said desirous women could get them registered on this WhatsApp 0306 9622328 and eligible would be intimated. He said all selected

candidates would be entitled weekend off and other facilities. He said successful would be absorbed in ChenOne fabric section with good terms and condition.

He said the initiative aims to empower rural women by equipping them with valuable sewing skills, enabling them to contribute to the mainstream of national development. The center provides comprehensive training in various aspects of sewing and tailoring, offering a supportive environment where women could learn and refine their craft.