High-level PN conference assesses maritime security, combat readiness

The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy assessed the evolving maritime situation in the region with a focus on national security, geostrategic affairs, and combat readiness.

The conference chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf here at Naval Headquarters (NHQ) also reviewed progress on ongoing Pakistan Navy projects, along with future plans, said a pres release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

The Naval Chief (CNS) emphasized the importance of maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain.

He appreciated Navy’s efforts in acquiring advanced platforms and technologies, expressing confidence in its operational preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s maritime frontiers.

Admiral Ashraf also commended the successful conduct of multinational exercise AMAN-25 and AMAN Dialogue, underscoring their significance in fostering maritime collaboration among regional and extra-regional naval forces.

The CNS noted that these initiatives reflect Pakistan’s commitment to cooperative maritime security, in line with Navy’s vision for a secure and stable maritime environment.

The Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision-making forum of Pakistan Navy, where the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with all Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders, reviews the policies and strategic plans of the service.