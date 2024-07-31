Ahsan Kamray, Pakistani Youth Leader, Strongly Condemns Hamas Leader Haniyeh’s Assassination



Lahore, Pakistan – Ahsan Kamray, a Pakistani youth leader and human rights activist, vehemently condemns the cowardly assassination of the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the brutal killing of Ismail Haniyeh, a courageous leader who dedicated his life to the Palestinian cause,” Ahsan Kamray said. “This heinous act is a stark reminder of the growing Israeli aggression and disregard for human life in the region.”

Ahsan Kamray expressed his condolences to Haniyeh’s family, the Palestinian people, and the leadership of Hamas. He emphasized that the international community must hold Israel accountable for its actions and work towards a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We must stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demand an end to the occupation and violence,” Ahsan Kamray emphasized.

Ahsan Kamray urged the Pakistani government to take a strong stance against the assassination and to continue supporting the Palestinian cause. He also called on human rights organizations and activists worldwide to condemn this act and work towards a more just and peaceful world.