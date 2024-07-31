Human Cost of Political Decisions: Kashmir Post-Article 370

Since the beginning of the Kashmir issue, a lot has been written on the worst kind of brutalities and state sponsored terrorism by Indian security forces. During the last seven decades, innocent Kashmiris faced the worst form of suppression and fascism but unfortunately did not succeed in awakening the consciousness of the world community. Till date, violations of UN Security Council resolutions and Human Rights are making mockery of so-called torch-bearers of Human rights.

5th Aug 2019 is remembered as the Black Day in the history of IIOJ&K. Five years ago, the BJP’s dream project of revocation of Article 370 & 35-A was implemented. The evil mind of Modi opted for this move of demographics plan in IIOJ&K on the pattern of Israeli model as all tactics of Indian government failed to suppress Kashmiris. Revocation of Article 370 was a sheer violation of international laws and United Nations resolutions. This illegal act gave absolute authority in the hands of occupational forces to change the status of Kashmiris from majority to minority.

Under this plan, the Modi government has given property rights and granted domicile status to non-Kashmiris, majority of them being non-Kashmiri Hindus. The Modi government also approved establishment of separate housing colonies of pundits and Sainik in the IIOJK. Although the Modi government has tried its level best to portray perception of normalcy in the occupied valley, ground realities are altogether different as lockdown, curfew, clampdown on political workers and journalists are being exercised with full impunity.

To silence dissident voices, Indian security forces have killed 887 Kashmiris, 2,430 tortured, 24, 688 arrested and 133 women gang raped since the revocation of Article 370. The Indian security forces with unlimited powers and full support of the state machinery could not defeat the courage of Kashmiris. They are sacrificing their life on a daily basis with the conviction that one day they will get reward for their struggle.

Kashmiris are facing existential threats; the world community must come forward and help in implementation of United Nations resolution. They must understand that it is a matter of peace for the entire region as without resolution of the Kashmir issue, no one can guarantee peace and prosperity of the region. It’s time to put an end to the suffering of humanity at hands of Indian occupational forces.

All human rights and United Nation bodies must exert their pressure on the Indian government to reverse its 5th Aug 2019 decision as it is a sheer violation of Geneva Convention and UN resolutions.

It’s high time for the world community to come forward and play their role for the sake of humanity. Indian security forces have no moral and legal justification to continue their illegal actions against Kashmiris. The Indian government’s acts are a contravention of international law, including the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security