Most popular celebrity brands — Skims, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty earn spots in the ranking

New research has revealed the most enticing celebrity brands, with Skims by Kim Kardashian taking the top spot.

SEO platform Ahrefs analysed the global search volume of various celebrity brands, paired with terms such as ‘buy’ and ‘purchase’; those with the highest combined search volume determined the ranking of the most enticing celebrity brands.

Skims takes the top spot, with a staggering average monthly search volume of 3,457,378. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear, swim and loungewear brand was founded in 2019 and is now reported to be worth an impressive $4 billion.

Various well-known celebrities have modelled for Skims, including Kate Moss, Lana Del Rey, Megan Fox and NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Nick Bosa.

Stripes, founded by Naomi Watts, is in second place, with an average monthly search volume of 1,975,658.

The actress’ skincare and wellness line is designed for women experiencing menopause symptoms, with products ranging from hair masks and face serums to body oils and vaginal supplements.

Victoria Beckham ranks third, with an average monthly search volume of 1,761,102.

Posh Spice’s fashion brand launched in 2008 with a commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless elegance; now, the Victoria Beckham clothing line is stocked in more than 400 stores and 50 countries worldwide.

In fourth place is Fabletics, co-founded by Kate Hudson, with an average monthly search volume of 1,311,152.

Kate launched the activewear brand over a decade ago in 2013, alongside Adam Goldenberg, Don Ressler and Ginger Ressler, to produce high-quality, affordable fitness clothing and accessories.

Taking the fifth position is Rare Beauty, owned and founded by Selena Gomez, with an average monthly search volume of 1,264,146.

Inspired by her third studio album, Rare, Selena’s cosmetics brand was launched in 2020 to break down unrealistic beauty standards by championing authenticity and positivity; Rare Beauty now has an estimated worth of $2 billion.

In sixth place is PRIME by Logan Paul and KSI, with an average monthly search volume of 1,223,745. The two YouTubers began feuding online in 2018 before throwing punches in a boxing match in August of that year and then again in 2019.

Later, Logan revealed that the rivalry was fake and the pair founded PRIME in 2022, a range of caffeine-free sports drinks. Logan and KSI share ownership with Congo Brands and PRIME now has an estimated market value of $21.98 million.

Placing seventh is Fenty Beauty, founded by Rihanna, with an average monthly search volume of 654,205. The singer launched the cosmetics brand in 2017, generating an overwhelming $100 million in just the first 40 days.

Fenty Beauty is renowned for its inclusive shades, unique formulas and cruelty-free products; the brand is available at various global retailers and ships internationally to over 150 countries.

Next is Stella McCartney in eighth place, with an average monthly search volume of 451,229. Daughter of The Beatles’ Paul McCartney, Stella McCartney showcases the longevity of her fashion brand, which launched in 2001.

Stella has never used leather, feathers, skin, or fur in any of her designs, which, at the time of the launch, was considered a revolutionary stance; the brand is widely recognised for its sustainable approach and has 46 freestanding stores globally.

Following closely behind is Savage X Fenty in ninth place, with an average monthly search volume of 380,938.

Another brand founded by Rihanna, Savage X Fenty offers size-inclusive lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear. Although Rihanna has now stepped down as the CEO, she co-owns Savage X Fenty with LVMH and Marcy Venture Partners.

Last on the list in 10th place is Anomaly, founded by Priyanka Chopra Jones, with an average monthly search volume of 341,316.

The actress’ brand, which launched in 2021, offers a range of vegan and cruelty-free haircare products. In 2023, Anomaly earned a remarkable $527 million, making it the second-richest celebrity beauty brand behind Fenty Beauty.