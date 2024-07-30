Fiza Ali’s viral dancing video sparks outrage on social media

Pakistani model, actor and host Fiza Ali has recently found herself at the centre of intense criticism again after sharing a viral dance video from her morning show.

The host posted her video on the social media platform, Instagram.

Ali had invited the famous Coke Studio musical group Gharwi Group as guests on her show.

When they started singing, Ali suddenly started dancing enthusiastically, losing herself in the tunes and forgetting everything else around her.

The social media users are taking Fiza Ali to task over this dance video. Her fans are also calling it hypocrisy, saying that she becomes a Maulana (religious scholar) and starts lecturing about morality one day and the next day she forgets everything and starts dancing with her daughter.

Many people are saying that performing such dance in a live show shows how desperate she is to gain the attention of the audience.

Many users have said that she is just doing another publicity stunt.

While many people are saying that she is trying to make her show famous, but is losing her own respect in the process. Ali’s previous video had gone extremely viral on social media, where a Maulana was also present in her show.

In that video, a young girl’s live call came in, where she said that she loves a boy, but he does not love her back. People asked Fiza Ali to suggest a wazifa (religious ritual) for the girl. Hearing the girl’s matter, Fiza Ali became enraged and told the girl that she should not be discussing such things at such a young age and Fiza started emphasizing morals strongly.