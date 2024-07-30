IGP releases Rs 2m for medical treatment

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday released over Rs2 million for providing medical facilities to police employees in Lahore as well as other districts.

According to the details provided by the IGP office, Constable Shifa Ullah Khan from DG Khan was granted Rs500,000 for knee and leg surgery; Office Superintendent Muhammad Shafiq Awan Rs500,000 for brain haemorrhage treatment; Security Constable Muhammad Awais Butt from the Special Protection Unit Rs200,000 rupees for lung treatment; Sub-Inspector Waheed Iqbal, Special Branch, Rs200,000 for brain injury treatment. Constables Irfan Ali from Lahore and Muhammad Farooq from Gujrat have also been provided Rs100,000 each for treatment. Whereas, Constables — Muhammad Naseer Khawar and Javed Iqbal– from Toba Tek Singh were granted Rs100,000 for medical treatment. Head Constable Muhammad Hussain and Naib Qasid Ali Haider Hashmi have each been given 100,000 rupees for their families’ medical treatment.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara chaired the welfare management committee, which reviewed the applications received from across the province. On the recommendations of the committee, IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issued orders to release the funds. The IG Punjab said that best health welfare of the police force and their families was a top priority.