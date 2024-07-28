Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for their dedication and service

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Tank.

The Interior Minister lauded the forces for thwarting the nefarious designs of terrorists, as they have done time and again.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that the security forces, in a joint operation, neutralised four foreign terrorists.

He emphasised that the forces are bravely combating terrorism, and the world recognises their professionalism and capabilities in eradicating the scourge of terrorism.

He said the nation stands united with the security forces in this crucial battle for the country’s survival. He added that the bravery and dedication of the security forces personnel are a source of pride for the nation.