Samar Jafri and Meerub Ali’s viral video evokes sympathy for Asim Azhar

Pakistani actor Samar Jafri and actress Meerub Ali have set the internet abuzz with their latest video.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Meerub shared a clip celebrating Samar’s birthday. The video, which shows them enjoying a joyful car ride together, quickly went viral.

The video caught the attention of many fans, and the comments section was flooded with reactions. Some netizens expressed concern for Meerub’s fiancé, Asim Azhar. One comment read, “Girls get into relationships with Asim Azhar, use him to gain fame and then leave. He should focus on marrying rather than dating.” Another user shared their sympathy, saying, “Feeling sad for Asim Azhar.”

Meerub Ali, who gained recognition from her role in the popular drama Sinf-e-Aahan, is engaged to Asim Azhar, a celebrated Pakistani singer. The couple’s relationship has been well-received by their fans, who eagerly anticipate their wedding.

Samar Jafri, known for his roles in Mayi Ri and Na Baligh Afraad, is a rising star whose recent video with Meerub has only added to his growing popularity. Meerub’s brother, Ramis Ali, is also a close friend of Samar, highlighting the interconnected nature of their social circles.