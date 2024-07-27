Anti-corruption department fails to apprehend 967 accused

The Anti-Corruption Department in Punjab has faced a significant setback, failing to arrest 967 individuals accused of corruption, including judicial fugitives and private accused from various provincial departments. A substantial number of these individuals have fled abroad due to the department’s lack of timely action. The majority of the accused, who have escaped to countries such as the US, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, hail from the Gujranwala region.

The anti-corruption cases span multiple departments, including the Police Department, Finance Department, Excise and Taxation, Judiciary, WASA, Agriculture Department, Education, Health, and Jails.

The Anti-Corruption Lahore Region A has recorded the highest number of failed arrests, with 184 accused and court fugitives remaining at large. Other regions, including Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Multan, have also failed to apprehend numerous suspects.

Notable fugitives who have fled abroad include former SHO Mirza Zahid Iqbal (US), TMO Muhammad Afzal (England), Malik Tasadeq Patwari (Saudi Arabia), Tabasim Imtiaz (Spain), and Mohammad Asim and Anas Elahi (Denmark).

Government employees from over 50 departments, including Police, Excise, Local Government, C&W, and WASA, as well as private individuals accused in corruption cases, have managed to escape abroad.

This alarming number of failed arrests raises concerns about the effectiveness of the Anti-Corruption Department in Punjab.