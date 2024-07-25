CM Maryam inaugurates Punjab Socio-Economic Registry project

Social Registry is essential for the classification of beneficiaries, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her speech at the inauguration ceremony of Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) Project. She added, it is very gratifying to see that what was most needed has been started. She highlighted, Punjab has a population of 13 crores, but it is not known how many people fall into which socio-economic category. She congratulated all relevant people including Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb who worked strenuously for the project.

Madam Chief Minister said, more than 5000 registration centers have been set up across Punjab. She added, by registering in the Socio-Economic Registry, people will be entitled to social protection programs of the Government.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, people can register themselves on the portal even sitting at their homes. She added, they can also contact Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Helpline 0800-02345.

Highlighting the importance of credible data, Madam Chief Minister said, while monitoring the delivery of Ramazan Relief Package to the people of Punjab at their doorsteps during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik, we found that the undeserving people also got Ramadan Relief packages because we had no credible data. She added, during physical verification, it was also found that people were not residing as per the data. She noted, Ramazan packages were distributed to the public using the data of NADRA and Benazir Income Support Program.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif lamented, there is no authentic data about farmers either. She added, to avoid tax, many farmers have divided their land into 12 acres and registered them under Kissan Card. She underscored, there is also no reliable data on persons with disabilities.

Madam Chief Minister said, authentic crime data for each district is being compiled.” She noted, it is sad that many of the 13 crore residents cannot afford to pay their electricity bills. Electricity bills are more than the monthly income of many people. She said, we are, therefore, bringing solar project for 45 lakh consumers in Punjab, which will reduce their electricity bills by half. She added, I want to have authentic data so that only rightful one could benefit from any of the Government’s initiatives.

Steps are being taken to provide access to the best treatment facilities for every child in Punjab, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting with a delegation of Child Life Foundation, led by its Vice Chairman Muhammad Sohail Taba, to discuss collaboration for the provision of best medical facilities to children across Punjab. She also discussed a possibility of introducing second shift in hospitals.

Chief Minister said, we are committed to saving lives of innocent children and providing them better health services. She added, significant positive changes have taken place in the health sector of Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed measures related to training of medical personnels for the delivery of best health services. She also discussed launch of telemedicine and digital health services related to child health in remote areas.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed by Vice Chairman Child Life Foundation,”159 telemedicine satellite centers have been set up in government hospitals. He highlighted, thanks to quality emergency care, child deaths have been reduced by 50%, as 24 hours free services are provided in emergency rooms. The Child Life Foundation delegation appreciated the vision and services of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif regarding reforms in the health sector, and assured her of their full cooperation and support in this regard.

Chief Executive Child Life Foundation Dr. Ahsan Rabbani, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.